Fri, 07 September 2018 at 3:29 pm

'This Is Us' Season 3 - Watch the First Clip!

'This Is Us' Season 3 - Watch the First Clip!

The first clip from Season 3 of This Is Us is here!

The upcoming season is set to explore Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) time in Vietnam and explore what’s next for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Metz

In the newly released clip, Kate and Toby revisit having children, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) doesn’t respond well to Kevin (Justin Hartley) dating Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

It also offers a glimpse of Jack and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) early courtship. Will the identity of the “her” referenced in the season two finale be revealed?

This Is Us returns on September 25. Watch the clip!
Photos: NBC
Posted to: This is Us

