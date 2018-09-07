Timothee Chalamet Debuts New Haircut During 'Beautiful Boy' TIFF Premiere

Timothee Chalamet is stepping out at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival with a new look!

The 22-year-old actor showed off a different hairstyle while at the beautiful boy premiere on Friday night (September 7) at Roy Thomson Hall in

He was joined at the event by his co-stars Steve Carell and Amy Ryan.

Earlier in the day, the cast stopped by the IMDb Studio presented by Land Rover, where Timothee opened up about Steve‘s influence on his life.

“I feel like Steve’s like a father figure in my life now in the best way possible. I’ve been talking about it today. It’s just like I was a huge fan of The Office…I mean, actually, I went back after we shot this movie to see like is this going to be weird to watch now and I was like, ‘Those are my parents!’ I would be on set and they would be discussing whatever and my head would be going off,” Timothee explained.