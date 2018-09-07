Top Stories
Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 10:48 pm

Timothee Chalamet Debuts New Haircut During 'Beautiful Boy' TIFF Premiere

Timothee Chalamet Debuts New Haircut During 'Beautiful Boy' TIFF Premiere

Timothee Chalamet is stepping out at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival with a new look!

The 22-year-old actor showed off a different hairstyle while at the beautiful boy premiere on Friday night (September 7) at Roy Thomson Hall in

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

He was joined at the event by his co-stars Steve Carell and Amy Ryan.

Earlier in the day, the cast stopped by the IMDb Studio presented by Land Rover, where Timothee opened up about Steve‘s influence on his life.

“I feel like Steve’s like a father figure in my life now in the best way possible. I’ve been talking about it today. It’s just like I was a huge fan of The Office…I mean, actually, I went back after we shot this movie to see like is this going to be weird to watch now and I was like, ‘Those are my parents!’ I would be on set and they would be discussing whatever and my head would be going off,” Timothee explained.

Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 01
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 02
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 03
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 04
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 05
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 06
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 07
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 08
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 09
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 10
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 11
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 12
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 13
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 14
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 15
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 16
timothee chalamet haircut tiff premiere 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Amy Ryan, Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr