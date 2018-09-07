Winnie Harlow Announces She's the Next Victoria's Secret Angel!

Winnie Harlow is getting her wings!

The 24-year-old model was spotted at the IMG VIP Lounge by Principessa Prosecco, where she announced she has been appointed the next Victoria’s Secret Angel with a glass of Principessa on hand, a rep confirmed to Just Jared.

While there, she chatted with Principessa Prosecco owner Max Musina, mentioning this is her favorite prosecco and how excited she is to start on this new project.

This means Winnie has landed a coveted spot in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November. (Watch a video of Winnie first learning the news here!)

Pictured: Winnie walking the runway for Cushnie during 2018 New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

Whoopi Goldberg, Padma Lakshmi, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, La La Anthony, Danielle Bernstein, Caroline Vreeland, Lais Ribeiro, and Jessica Hart were also in attendance.

