Alicia Vikander & Eva Green Attend Bvlgari's First Exhibition in Russia!

Alicia Vikander and Eva Green meet up on the red carpet while attending a VIP reception for the unveiling of Bvlgari’s “Tribute to Femininity” Exhibition on Thursday (September 6) in Moscow, Russia.

Both of the actresses are brand ambassadors for Bvlgari. The brand assembled a selection of over 500 jewels from its Heritage Collection and from private collections for its first exhibit in Russia.

It was just announced that Alicia will be providing the narration for the upcoming climate change documentary Anthropocene.

“Alicia’s exceptional voice, and her considerable talent in knowing how to use it, has elevated our film enormously and brings a beauty and hope to the narration that is crucial. We are deeply honored by her participation,” said co-director Jennifer Baichwal said (via THR).