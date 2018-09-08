Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 5:40 pm

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW!

Ansel Elgort steps out on the carpet at the Ralph Lauren fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

The 24-year-old actor showed off his new blond hair while attending the event, which celebrated the fashion brand’s 50th anniversary.

On his Instagram on Saturday morning, Ansel posted, “I’m gonna take a selfie every time I log onto insta make it my new profile pic… Every time I click the app and first try selfie only I’ll try to keep true to that.”

Also pictured inside: Ansel stepping out in some casual clothes on Saturday in the Big Apple.
Photos: BackGrid USA, Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Ansel Elgort

