Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande is thinking about her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and just posted a touching portrait of the late rapper on her Instagram account.

The post comes one day after Mac‘s untimely death at the young age of 26. He passed away from an apparent overdose on Friday (September 7) at his home in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Ariana did not add any words to the post, but the sentiment is obvious.

Ariana‘s manager Scooter Braun posted his own message on Instagram. In one post he wrote, “This was a good man with a great heart. He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I’m angry to say RIP buddy.” In another post he added, “Always a kind heart. You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac.”