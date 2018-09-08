Armie Hammer Opens Up About 'Call Me By Your Name' Sequel

Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 8:38 pm

Armie Hammer joins co-stars and real-life couple Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey at the press conference for their upcoming movie Hotel Mumbai on Saturday (September 8) at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada.

Also stepping out for the event were fellow co-stars Jason Isaac and Nazanin Boniadi as they promoted their new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

During a recent interview, Armie revealed that a sequel to his 2017 Oscar-nominated movie Call Me By Your Name is officially in the works!

“It will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” Armie said, but didn’t give up too much information. “I know a lot, but I can’t tell you anything.”

The movie’s director Luca Guadagnino has been very vocal about wanting to do a sequel with Armie and Timothee Chalamet. He has said the follow-up would take place in the early 1990s, about five years after the original time, and will touch upon the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

