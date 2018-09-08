Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 12:30 pm

Blake Lively & Anne Hathaway Are Twinning at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show!

Blake Lively & Anne Hathaway Are Twinning at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show!

Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway attended a New York Fashion Week event looking like twins!

The actresses both wore chic suits to the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Friday (September 7) at Bethesda Terrace in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake was joined at the event by her A Simple Favor co-star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo, and their director Paul Feig.

We can’t wait to see what else Blake and Anne wear throughout fashion week this time around!
