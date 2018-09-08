Blake Lively & Anne Hathaway Are Twinning at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show!

Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway attended a New York Fashion Week event looking like twins!

The actresses both wore chic suits to the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Friday (September 7) at Bethesda Terrace in New York City.

Blake was joined at the event by her A Simple Favor co-star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo, and their director Paul Feig.

We can’t wait to see what else Blake and Anne wear throughout fashion week this time around!