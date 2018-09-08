Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Unless you haven’t been looking at social media for the past 12 hours, you’re probably well aware that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a fight at a New York Fashion Week party.

Cardi was seen leaving the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party with a visible bump on her head on Friday night (September 7) in New York City.

Sources close to Cardi told TMZ that they believe the rapper got the bump after one of Nicki‘s security guards allegedly elbowed her in the face. The moment happened when Cardi approached Nicki to “address the lies Nicki was spreading,” though she never was looking for a fight. The brawl started after Cardi got elbowed in the face.

In the photo gallery, you can see that the bump was not on Cardi‘s face while she walked the red carpet earlier in the night.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress.