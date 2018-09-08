Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 1:06 am

Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj went head-to-head during during a New York Fashion Week event.

The two rappers crossed paths at Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party on Friday night (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

According to TMZ, during the event, Cardi approached Nicki‘s table to have a conversation “to address the lies Nicki was spreading.”

Nicki‘s security reportedly had a plan if Cardi were to approach and when she did, one security guard elbowed Cardi in the face, resulting in a massive lump.

Things escalated and Cardi ended up throwing her shoe at Nicki.

Check out a video of the incident.

After leaving the party, Cardi took to her Instagram to speak out about the situation, revealing that she was pushed over the edge when Nicki brought Cardi‘s daughter Kulture into the situation.

Check out Cardi‘s entire statement below…
