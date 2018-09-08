Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 10:39 am

Chris Pine Talks Going Full Frontal in 'Outlaw King'

Chris Pine Talks Going Full Frontal in 'Outlaw King'

Chris Pine appears on stage during a press conference for his movie Outlaw King during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The 38-year-old actor was joined for the event by his co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Howle, and Tony Curran.

At the festival, Chris opened up about his character’s full frontal scene in the Netflix movie.

“There’s so much beheading in this, and yet people want to talk about my penis,” Chris told THR. “I think that says something about our society, where people can get disemboweled, but it’s the man’s junk that is of interest.”

“It was very cold, and on the side of a major highway,” Chris said about the day he shot the scene. “Not exactly the elements I would choose myself.”

“I wouldn’t obviously do it if I didn’t feel it was important,” Chris added about the reason why the scene was necessary. “Underneath the Emperor’s clothes is a muling, puking little kid who was once upon a time just rolling around in the mud and a child. The idea that underneath every prime minister, and president, and ruling leader that we give power to is someone that is just an animal, and if you stripped all of that bullshit aside, they would be hunting and gathering, and fornicating and pooping… We’re just base animals. I thought it was very important to see this man who’s going to have power be an animal.”
