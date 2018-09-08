Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers in 'Housewives'-Filled Ceremony!

Surprise! Denise Richards is married!

The 47-year-old actress and Aaron Phypers tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Saturday afternoon (September 8) in Malibu, Calif.

Denise looked so chic in a short white dress with a dramatic train while Aaron kept things cool in a white button-down shirt and tan trousers for the ceremony.

Denise‘s daughters Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7, served as bridesmaids.

The wedding comes just two days after it was announced that Denise and Aaron were engaged.

Guests at the nuptials included Denise‘s new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars including Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd along with Camille Grammer and fiance David Meyer. Denise’s close friends Rebecca Romjin and Jerry O’Connell were also at the ceremony.



Congrats Denise and Aaron!