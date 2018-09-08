Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 10:02 pm

Dove Cameron, Rowan Blanchard, & Bella Heathcote Keep It Classic at Adeam's NYFW Show

Dove Cameron, Rowan Blanchard, & Bella Heathcote Keep It Classic at Adeam's NYFW Show

Bella Heathcote, Dove Cameron, and Rowan Blanchard stay close at the Adeam fashion show!

The 31-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress, the 22-year-old Hairspray Live! star, and the 16-year-old A Wrinkle in Time actress all sat front row at the event held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (September 8) in New York City.

They kept it classic in black and white looks – Bella in a lace-up dress with matching shoes, Dove in a long-sleeve black top with white pants, and Rowan in a short-sleeve black top with striped pants.

Also in attendance was Slender Man‘s Annalise Basso.

Annalise and Rowan – who shared a super sweet hug – added a fun pop of color to their outfits with their pink shoes, and Dove followed suit with her bright pink lipstick.

