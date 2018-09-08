Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Show Off Adorable PDA at NYFW Party!

Dylan Sprouse admires his girlfriend Barbara Palvin while walking the red carpet together at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The cute couple showed off some adorable PDA while attending the annual event together.

Dylan and Barbara have been dating for several months and they made their public event debut over the summer.

FYI: Dylan is wearing a dark green BOSS shawl collar tuxedo and a black shirt with velvet details.