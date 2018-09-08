Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 6:42 pm

Elizabeth Olsen Premieres New Show 'Sorry for Your Loss' at TIFF 2018

Elizabeth Olsen Premieres New Show 'Sorry for Your Loss' at TIFF 2018

Elizabeth Olsen stuns on the red carpet as she attends the premiere of her upcoming web series Sorry for Your Loss on Saturday afternoon (September 8) at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada.

The 29-year-old actress went chic in a black pant suit as she was joined by co-stars Kelly Marie Tran and Mamoudou Athie as they premiered their new show at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

The series consists of 10 half-hour episodes and follows a young widow (Olsen) dealing with the grief of losing her husband.

Sorry for Your Loss will begin streaming on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9pm ET. Watch the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 01
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 02
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 03
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 04
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 05
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 06
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 07
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 08
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 09
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 10
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 11
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 12
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 13
elizabeth olsen premieres sorry for your loss at tiff 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Mamoudou Athie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr