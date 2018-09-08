Elizabeth Olsen Premieres New Show 'Sorry for Your Loss' at TIFF 2018

Elizabeth Olsen stuns on the red carpet as she attends the premiere of her upcoming web series Sorry for Your Loss on Saturday afternoon (September 8) at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada.

The 29-year-old actress went chic in a black pant suit as she was joined by co-stars Kelly Marie Tran and Mamoudou Athie as they premiered their new show at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The series consists of 10 half-hour episodes and follows a young widow (Olsen) dealing with the grief of losing her husband.

Sorry for Your Loss will begin streaming on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9pm ET. Watch the trailer here!

