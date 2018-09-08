Heidi Klum, Joan Smalls, & More Gorgeous Models Celebrate NYFW at Harper's Bazaar Party

Heidi Klum, Joan Smalls, and Karolina Kurkova pose for photos at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

So many more models were in attendance at the annual party, including legendary models Molly Sims and Amber Valletta, and Model Squad stars Devon Windsor, Shanina Shaik, and Nadine Leopold.

More models at the event were Abbey Lee, Hailey Clauson, Jasmine Sanders, Grace Elizabeth, Coco Rocha, Hilary Rhoda, Alek Wek, Cindy Bruna, Constance Jablonski, Lindsay Ellingson, and Karen Elson.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Maticevski dress and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewelz. Joan is wearing an Iris van Herpen Couture dress. Karolina is wearing a Dundas dress and Roger Vivier shoes. Devon is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes. Abbey is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Nadine is wearing a Pamela Dennis dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and 64Facets jewelry. Shanina is wearing a Pamela Dennis dress and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Grace is wearing an Attico dress, Vero Cuoio shoes, and Mindi Mond jewelry. Jasmine is wearing an Ermanno Scervino dress. Coco is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Hilary is wearing a Markarian dress. Alek is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC dress. Constance is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress. Karen is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress.