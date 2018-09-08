Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 11:57 pm

Hugh Jackman Suits Up for 'The Front Runner' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Hugh Jackman Suits Up for 'The Front Runner' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Hugh Jackman flashes a smirk on the red carpet at the premiere of The Front Runner on Saturday (September 8) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 49-year-old Australian hunk went dapper in a navy suit as he premiered his new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Joining Hugh on the red carpet was his director Jason Reitman and co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Sara Paxton.

The Front Runner is set to hit theaters on November 6. Check out the trailer here!

Photos: Getty
