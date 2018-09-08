Hugh Jackman Suits Up for 'The Front Runner' Premiere at TIFF 2018
Hugh Jackman flashes a smirk on the red carpet at the premiere of The Front Runner on Saturday (September 8) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
The 49-year-old Australian hunk went dapper in a navy suit as he premiered his new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Hugh Jackman
Joining Hugh on the red carpet was his director Jason Reitman and co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Sara Paxton.
The Front Runner is set to hit theaters on November 6. Check out the trailer here!
