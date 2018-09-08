Jackie Cruz & Geena Davis Bring 'This Changes Everything' to TIFF 2018!

Jackie Cruz strikes a pose on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of This Changes Everything on Saturday afternoon (September 8) at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old actress showed off some skin in a black velvet dress as she was joined at the premiere by her co-star Geena Davis.

The movie gives an investigative look and analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the Industry.

