Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 7:07 pm

Jackie Cruz & Geena Davis Bring 'This Changes Everything' to TIFF 2018!

Jackie Cruz & Geena Davis Bring 'This Changes Everything' to TIFF 2018!

Jackie Cruz strikes a pose on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of This Changes Everything on Saturday afternoon (September 8) at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old actress showed off some skin in a black velvet dress as she was joined at the premiere by her co-star Geena Davis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jackie Cruz

The movie gives an investigative look and analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the Industry.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 01
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 02
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 03
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 04
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 05
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 06
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 07
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 08
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 09
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 10
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 11
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 12
jackie cruz geena davis bring this changes everything to tiff 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Geena Davis, jackie cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr