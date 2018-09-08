Janet Jackson Is More Secure with Her Body These Days

Janet Jackson looks gorgeous on the cover of InStyle‘s October 2018 issue.

The 52-year-old singer talked about her insecurities, what she thinks makes a woman beautiful, and more. Check it out:

On what she was insecure about before that she’s more secure about now: “I would have to say my body. A lot of it has to do with experience, getting older. Understanding, realizing that there isn’t just one thing that is considered beautiful. Beautiful comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors.”

On what she would say to teenagers in the industry now: “It’s tough. They have to know who they have to be and who they are. Not what someone else wants them to be, not what they think they should be by looking at someone else. Individuality is beautiful. God made you as you are, and that’s beautiful. You are unique, special. You don’t want to look like someone else, or be that other person.”

On what she thinks makes a woman beautiful: “Lots of different things. It’s vulnerability. It’s power. It’s confidence. It’s happiness. It’s seeing the goodness in the soul. It’s spirituality. It’s being selfless and what you do for others before doing for yourself.”

