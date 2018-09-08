Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 5:01 pm

Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, & Rose Byrne Attend Ralph Lauren's NYFW Show

Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, & Rose Byrne Attend Ralph Lauren's NYFW Show

Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, and Rose Byrne pose for photos at the Ralph Lauren fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

More stars at the event included Allison Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Robert De Niro, Imogen Poots, and James Norton.

Jessica was joined by her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

“Bravo @ralphlauren. Thank you for a wonderful evening #RL50,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram account to commemorate the brand’s 50th anniversary.

20+ pictures inside of celebs at the fashion show…

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 01
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 02
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 03
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 04
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 05
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 06
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 07
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 08
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 09
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 10
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 11
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 12
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 13
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 14
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 15
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 16
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 17
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 18
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 19
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 20
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 21
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 22
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 23
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 24
jessica chastain tom hiddleston rose byrne ralph lauren show 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Allison Williams, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Imogen Poots, James Norton, Jessica Chastain, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Tom Hiddleston, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr