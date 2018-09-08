Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, & Rose Byrne Attend Ralph Lauren's NYFW Show

Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, and Rose Byrne pose for photos at the Ralph Lauren fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

More stars at the event included Allison Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Robert De Niro, Imogen Poots, and James Norton.

Jessica was joined by her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

“Bravo @ralphlauren. Thank you for a wonderful evening #RL50,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram account to commemorate the brand’s 50th anniversary.

