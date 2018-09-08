Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 8:27 pm

Joe Manganiello Receives Spirit of Sobriety Award with Wife Sofia Vergara's Support

Joe Manganiello Receives Spirit of Sobriety Award with Wife Sofia Vergara's Support

Joe Manganiello proudly holds his Spirit of Sobriety Award backstage at the Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular on Friday (September 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor was joined at the event by his wife Sofia Vergara.

“Thank you to Robert Shapiro and everyone at the #brentshapirofoundation for this honor and thank you to my beautiful date…” Joe wrote on Instagram.

Robert and Linell Shapiro created the Brent Shapiro Foundation following their son Brent’s death to honor his life and promote prevention and awareness of chemical dependence. The foundation’s mission is to save lives through awareness and effective programs that incentivize kids to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

