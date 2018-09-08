Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 9:02 pm

Julia Roberts Joins Courtney B. Vance & Kathryn Newton at 'Ben is Back' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Julia Roberts Joins Courtney B. Vance & Kathryn Newton at 'Ben is Back' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Julia Roberts stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie Ben is Back on Saturday (September 8) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton as they premiered their new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Roberts

Ben is Back is set to hit theaters on December 7. Watch the first trailer here!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Dsquared2 gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 01
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 02
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 03
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 04
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 05
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 06
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 07
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 08
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 09
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 10
julia roberts courtney b vance kathryn newton ben is back tiff 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Courtney B. Vance, Julia Roberts, Kathryn Newton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr