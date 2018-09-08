Julia Roberts Joins Courtney B. Vance & Kathryn Newton at 'Ben is Back' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Julia Roberts stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie Ben is Back on Saturday (September 8) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton as they premiered their new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ben is Back is set to hit theaters on December 7. Watch the first trailer here!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Dsquared2 gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

