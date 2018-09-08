Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 2:21 pm

Julianne Moore is Glowing in Givenchy at TIFF Premiere

Julianne Moore walks the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Gloria Bell during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by co-stars John Turturro and Brad Garrett, as well as director Sebastian Lelio.

The movie follows a free-spirited woman in her 50s who seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture dress and sandals.

20+ pictures inside of Julianne Moore and others at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Brad Garrett, John Turturro, Julianne Moore

