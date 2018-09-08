Julianne Moore is Glowing in Givenchy at TIFF Premiere

Julianne Moore walks the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Gloria Bell during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by co-stars John Turturro and Brad Garrett, as well as director Sebastian Lelio.

The movie follows a free-spirited woman in her 50s who seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture dress and sandals.

