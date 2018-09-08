Top Stories
Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 12:06 am

Julianne Moore Joins Katie Holmes, Danai Gurira & Tiffany Haddish at 'Tory Burch' NYFW Show

Julianne Moore Joins Katie Holmes, Danai Gurira & Tiffany Haddish at 'Tory Burch' NYFW Show

Julianne Moore was all smiles while stepping out to support Tory Burch!

The 57-year-old actress stopped by the designer’s fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

She was joined at the event by Danai Gurira, Katie Holmes and Tiffany Haddish, who all posed for photos together.

Other attendees included Gemma Chan and Anna Wintour.

After the show, Julianne took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Tiffany.

“Look at this beauty! So happy to have met the extraordinary @tiffanyhaddish today at @toryburch ❤️❤️❤️OMG! We ready,” Julianne captioned the selfie.

Check it out below…
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 01
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 02
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 03
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 04
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 05
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 06
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 07
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 08
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 09
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 10
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 11
katie holmes julianne moore tory burch fashion show 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Danai Gurira, Gemma Chan, Julianne Moore, Katie Holmes, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr