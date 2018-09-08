Julianne Moore Joins Katie Holmes, Danai Gurira & Tiffany Haddish at 'Tory Burch' NYFW Show

Julianne Moore was all smiles while stepping out to support Tory Burch!

The 57-year-old actress stopped by the designer’s fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City.

She was joined at the event by Danai Gurira, Katie Holmes and Tiffany Haddish, who all posed for photos together.

Other attendees included Gemma Chan and Anna Wintour.

After the show, Julianne took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Tiffany.

“Look at this beauty! So happy to have met the extraordinary @tiffanyhaddish today at @toryburch ❤️❤️❤️OMG! We ready,” Julianne captioned the selfie.

