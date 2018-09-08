Justin Theroux Supports Cast of Kenzo Film at NYFW Event!

Justin Theroux looks handsome on the red carpet while attending Kenzo‘s premiere of short film The Everything during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor supported the cast of the film, including Milla Jovovich, Jay Ellis, and Sasha Frolova, at the event. He also met up with designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.

More stars in attendance at the party included Natasha Lyonne, singers Hayley Kiyoko and Rainey Qualley, Pose‘s Ryan Jamaal Swain, and grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa.

After the party, Justin changed outfits and went to the Harper’s Baazar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel.

You can watch the short film below!