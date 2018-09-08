Lana Del Rey Announces Two New Songs, Previews 'Mariners Apartment Complex' (Video)

Lana Del Rey is releasing new music next week and she just dropped a preview of one of the song, “Mariners Apartment Complex.”

“Two end of summer jams for ya out next week. The first is called Mariners Apartment Complex,” Lana wrote on her Instagram account.

In the preview for the song, Lana tagged songwriter Jack Antonoff, which means they probably collaborated on the song. She also tagged her photographer sister Chuck Grant, who shot the clip.

We don’t yet know the title of the second song.