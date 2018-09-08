Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 6:42 pm

Lily Aldridge & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stun at Ralph Lauren's NYFW Show

Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walk the carpet while attending the Ralph Lauren fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

More models in attendance at the event included Taylor Hill with boyfriend Michael Stephen Shank and Iman.

Lily was joined by her sister Ruby Aldridge and their mom Saffron Aldridge, who was one of Ralph Lauren‘s first muses.

More stars at the event included Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, longtime friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, singer Sheryl Crow, tennis player Maria Sharapova, rapper Chance the Rapper and fiancee Kirsten Corley, and fashionista Olivia Palermo with husband Johannes Huebl.

Photos: Getty
