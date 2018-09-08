Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 11:13 pm

Melissa McCarthy Goes Glam for TIFF 2018 Premiere of 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Melissa McCarthy Goes Glam for TIFF 2018 Premiere of 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Melissa McCarthy looks stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of Can You Ever Forgive Me? on Saturday (September 8) at the Winter Garden Theater in Toronto, Canada.

The 48-year-old actress went glam in a purple gown as she and co-star Richard E. Grant premiered their movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

In the movie, Melissa plays Lee Israel – a high-profile magazine writer who fell down on her luck and began forging and selling letters allegedly written by deceased writers. She even stole actual letters from libraries and archives, replacing them with her forgeries.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? hits theaters on October 19. Check out the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of Melissa McCarthy at the premiere…
