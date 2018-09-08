Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 4:00 pm

Model Natasha Poly Helps Dundas Launch NYC Flagship Store

Model Natasha Poly Helps Dundas Launch NYC Flagship Store

Natasha Poly is sandwiched in between Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis at the opening of the Dundas flagship store on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

The Dundas NY pop-up shop is the brand’s third in the traveling flagship concept in which the brand follows the jet-set Dundas girl around the world. The first shop was in L.A. and the second was in Mykonos.

More stars at the event included models Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor, Hailey Clauson, Jasmine Sanders, Jessica Hart, Lais Ribeiro, Nadine Leopold, and Shanina Shaik, as well as Nicky Hilton and DJs Simi and Haze Khadra.

FYI: Devon, Jasmine, Jessica, Nadine, Natasha, and Shanina are all wearing Dundas.
Photos: Zach Hilty/BFA.com
