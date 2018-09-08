Model Natasha Poly Helps Dundas Launch NYC Flagship Store

Natasha Poly is sandwiched in between Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis at the opening of the Dundas flagship store on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

The Dundas NY pop-up shop is the brand’s third in the traveling flagship concept in which the brand follows the jet-set Dundas girl around the world. The first shop was in L.A. and the second was in Mykonos.

More stars at the event included models Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor, Hailey Clauson, Jasmine Sanders, Jessica Hart, Lais Ribeiro, Nadine Leopold, and Shanina Shaik, as well as Nicky Hilton and DJs Simi and Haze Khadra.

FYI: Devon, Jasmine, Jessica, Nadine, Natasha, and Shanina are all wearing Dundas.