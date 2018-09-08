Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 11:48 am

Natalie Portman Premieres 'Vox Lux' at TIFF with Jude Law!

Natalie Portman Premieres 'Vox Lux' at TIFF with Jude Law!

Natalie Portman looks lovely on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Vox Lux during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at The Elgin in Toronto, Calif.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her co-star Jude Law and writer-director Brady Corbet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie was just in Venice for another premiere of the upcoming film, which does not yet have a release date.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Dior dress, Bally shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 01
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 02
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 03
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 04
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 05
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 06
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 07
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 08
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 09
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 10
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 11
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 12
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 13
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 14
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 15
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 16
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 17
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 18
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 19
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 20
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 21
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 22
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 23
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 24
natalie portman jude law toronto film festival 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Brady Corbet, Jude Law, Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr