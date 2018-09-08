Natalie Portman Premieres 'Vox Lux' at TIFF with Jude Law!

Natalie Portman looks lovely on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Vox Lux during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at The Elgin in Toronto, Calif.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her co-star Jude Law and writer-director Brady Corbet.

Natalie was just in Venice for another premiere of the upcoming film, which does not yet have a release date.

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Dior dress, Bally shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.