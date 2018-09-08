Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 1:57 am

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Couple Up at 'Ralph Lauren' Show During NYFW

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Couple Up at 'Ralph Lauren' Show During NYFW

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked so in love while stepping out during New York Fashion Week!

The newly engaged couple stopped by the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Friday evening (September 7) at Bethesda Terrace in New York City.

Priyanka looked stunning in metallic gown while Nick opted for a white tux.

The duo were also joined at the event by Katherine Langford, Ansel Elgort and Camilla Belle.

After the show, Priyanka and Nick had the opportunity to meet with Ralph Lauren himself.

“The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren,” Nick captioned a photo on his Instagram.

Check it out below…
Photos: Getty
