Nick Jonas Talks Priyanka Chopra Engagement, Reveals How They Met

Nick Jonas sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer, who brought along his fiancee Priyanka Chopra to the interview, opened up about his engagement and how they met.

“We met through a friend, so we got connected first over texts and we starting talking for a while and it was about six months before we met up in person. And then we actually attended the Met Gala [last year] together, had a great time, just friends,” he said.

“Our lives were kind of taking us in different places,” Nick added. “The thing that is funny, people ask us, both in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ And the answer was no. And people thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to now [and] we’re engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself.”

“But we then met up a couple months ago, I think five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate. I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in and we’re very happy,” he said.

Also pictured inside: Priyanka leaving her hotel that day with her dog.