Nicki Minaj Rocks Red Hair During 'Monse' Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj changed up her look for the Monse fashion show!

The 35-year-old rapper stepped out at the event as part of New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at SIR Stage 37 in New York City.

Nicki looked fierce as she rocked a red wig while sitting front row at show. She matched the look with red sunglasses and heels.

She was also joined at the event by Paris and Nicky Hilton as well as Whoopi Goldberg.

