Sat, 08 September 2018 at 7:30 am

Nicki Minaj Rocks Red Hair During 'Monse' Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj changed up her look for the Monse fashion show!

The 35-year-old rapper stepped out at the event as part of New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at SIR Stage 37 in New York City.

Nicki looked fierce as she rocked a red wig while sitting front row at show. She matched the look with red sunglasses and heels.

She was also joined at the event by Paris and Nicky Hilton as well as Whoopi Goldberg.

nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 01
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 02
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 03
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 04
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 05
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 06
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 07
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 08
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 09
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 10
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 11
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 12
nicki minaj red hair new york fashion week 13

