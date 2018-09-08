Paris Hilton Transforms Into Cruella De Vil for NYFW Show!

Paris Hilton looks so cool in a Cruella De Vil-inspired outfit during the Disney Villains x The Blonds fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

The 37-year-old media personality kept her Cruella hair intact and changed her outfit to attend the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event at the Plaza Hotel later in the evening.

Paris was joined at the event by her sister Nicky Hilton.

The Blonds‘ new collection was inspired by some of Disney’s most wicked characters, including Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, Evil Queen, the Queen of Hearts, Dr. Facillier, Ursula and her dark eel minions Flotsam and Jetsam.