Sat, 08 September 2018 at 7:30 pm

Penelope Cruz Premieres 'Everybody Knows' at TIFF 2018 with Husband Javier Bardem!

Penelope Cruz Premieres 'Everybody Knows' at TIFF 2018 with Husband Javier Bardem!

Penelope Cruz stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie Everybody Knows on Saturday afternoon (September 8) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by husband and co-star Javier Bardem as they premiered their new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Everybody Knows follows “Carolina, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband and children. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.”

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel gown.

penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 01
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 02
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 03
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 04
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 05
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 06
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 07
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 08
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 09
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 10
penelope cruz premieres everybody knows at tiff javier bardem 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz

