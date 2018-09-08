Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 5:30 am

Rose Byrne Gets Glam For 'Ulla Johnson' Fashion Show During NYFW

Rose Byrne Gets Glam For 'Ulla Johnson' Fashion Show During NYFW

Rose Byrne had a front row seat to the Ulla Johnson fashion show!

The 39-year-old actress stepped out at the event as part of New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Jemima Kirke and Molly Sims.

After the event, Rose took to her Instagram to share a video from the show.

“so beautiful 🌸🌸 @ullajohnson congratulations 🙌🏼,” Rose captioned the video.

Check it out below…
