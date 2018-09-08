Salma Hayek Joins Alexander Skarsgard & Jesse Eisenberg at 'Hummingbird Project' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Salma Hayek looks red hot on the red carpet as she steps out for the premiere of The Hummingbird Project on Saturday (September 8) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 52-year-old actress was joined at the event by her handsome co-stars Alexander Skarsgard and Jesse Eisenberg as they stepped out for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie follows two high-frequency traders as they battle it out with their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.

FYI: Alexander is wearing a Dior suit. Salma is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. Jesse is wearing a Dior suit.

