Serena Williams Slams Umpire for Accusing Her of Cheating at U.S. Open Women's Finals 2018

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka came face to face at the 2018 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Finals on Saturday afternoon (September 8) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The 36-year-old tennis star and the 20-year-old tennis player from Japan hit the courts in what resulted in a very controversial match.

Serena was accused of receiving coaching tips from her coach – and the head umpire took a match point from her. She then slammed the racket into the ground and received another penalty.

Serena then demanded the umpire give her an apology as she called him a “theft” for “stealing a point” from her – which the umpire said was “verbal abuse,” resulting in Serena losing a game point.



Naomi then won the finals in 2-1 games. This is her first time winning a Grand Slam title.

Congrats Naomi!