Sat, 08 September 2018 at 8:04 pm

Shay Mitchell, Dove Cameron, & Sofia Carson Join More Young Stars at Harper's Bazaar Party!

Shay Mitchell, Dove Cameron, and Sofia Carson walk the carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

There were so many stars from Young Hollywood at the event. Some others included Victoria Justice, Katherine McNamara, Chloe Bridges, 13 Reasons Why‘s Ajiona Alexus, Riverdale‘s Hart Denton, singer Justine Skye, social influencer Cameron Dallas, model Larsen Thompson, and figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan added some green to his hair to match his girlfriend Peyton List‘s outfit. So cute!

FYI: Shay is wearing a Julien McDonald gown and jewelry by Le Vian, Kallati, and Mattia Cielo. Dove is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and Casadei shoes. Sofia is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress and Hearts on Fire earrings. Victoria is wearing a Paolo Sebastian gown and APM Monaco jewelry. Chloe is wearing a Georges Chakra dress. Larsen is wearing a Paco Rabanne dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Photos: Getty
