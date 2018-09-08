Sofia Vergara & Matt Damon Stand Up To Cancer With Tons of Other Celebrities!

Sofia Vergara is standing up to cancer!

The 46-year-old actress stepped out for the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising telecast on Friday (September 8) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Sofia was joined at the 10th annual event by other huge celebs including Matt Damon, Sarah Hyland and Jason Bateman.

Other celebrity supporters included Maria Menounos, Julie Bowen, Josh Brolin, Katie Couric, Eric McCormack, Shannen Doherty, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed Helms, David Spade, Mahershala Ali, Tyler Posey, Brenda Song and Italia Ricci.

The telecast helps to raise money for cancer research and rally the next generation of supporters with the message that it is up to us to Stand Up To Cancer.

Check out photos from the Stand Up To Cancer telecast below…

