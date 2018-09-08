'The Hate U Give' Stars Premiere the Movie at TIFF 2018!

Amandla Stenberg, KJ Apa, and Sabrina Carpenter walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie The Hate U Give during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

More cast members in attendance included Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, Algee Smith, Russell Hornsby, Dominique Fishback, TJ Wright, and director George Tillman Jr.

The cast attended an IMDb Studio appearance on Friday before the premiere and then they gathered for a press conference on Saturday. See more pics in the gallery!

FYI: Amandla is wearing a Gucci dress at the premiere. She is wearing Alice McCall overalls at the press conference. Sabrina is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown and Brian Atwood shoes at the premiere. KJ is wearing a Victor Li blazer and pants at the premiere. Dominique is wearing a Jovani jumpsuit at the premiere. Regina is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown at the premiere. Anthony is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit at the premiere. Algee is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a David Yurman ring at the premiere. Issa is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Bvlgari jewelry at the premiere.