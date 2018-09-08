Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 8:50 pm

'The Hate U Give' Stars Premiere the Movie at TIFF 2018!

'The Hate U Give' Stars Premiere the Movie at TIFF 2018!

Amandla Stenberg, KJ Apa, and Sabrina Carpenter walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie The Hate U Give during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 7) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

More cast members in attendance included Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, Algee Smith, Russell Hornsby, Dominique Fishback, TJ Wright, and director George Tillman Jr.

The cast attended an IMDb Studio appearance on Friday before the premiere and then they gathered for a press conference on Saturday. See more pics in the gallery!

FYI: Amandla is wearing a Gucci dress at the premiere. She is wearing Alice McCall overalls at the press conference. Sabrina is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown and Brian Atwood shoes at the premiere. KJ is wearing a Victor Li blazer and pants at the premiere. Dominique is wearing a Jovani jumpsuit at the premiere. Regina is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown at the premiere. Anthony is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit at the premiere. Algee is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a David Yurman ring at the premiere. Issa is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Bvlgari jewelry at the premiere.

Just Jared on Facebook
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 01
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 02
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 03
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 04
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 05
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 06
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 07
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 08
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 09
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 10
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 11
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 12
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 13
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 14
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 15
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 16
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 17
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 18
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 19
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 20
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 21
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 22
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 23
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 24
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 25
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 26
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 27
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 28
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 29
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 30
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 31
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 32
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 33
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 34
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 35
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 36
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 37
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 38
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 39
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 40
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 41
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 42
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 43
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 44
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 45
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 46
amandla stenberg kj apa hate u give tiff 47

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Algee Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie, Dominique Fishback, George Tillman Jr, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Sabrina Carpenter, TJ Wright

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr