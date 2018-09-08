Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 3:24 pm

Tiffany Haddish & Angela Sarafyan Are Among the Stylish Stars at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party

Tiffany Haddish and Angela Sarafyan show off their style while attending the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Some more stars at the event included Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco and Jackie Cruz, Leven Rambin, Jemima Kirke, Caitlyn Jenner with Sophia Hutchins, La La Anthony, Rachel Zoe with husband Rodger Berman, Susan Lucci, Padma Lakshmi, Carmen Electra, snowboarder Shaun White, Whitney Port, and couple Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz.

FYI: Angela is wearing a Lele Rose dress, Aldo shoes, and Anabela Chan jewels. Leven is wearing a Markarian dress. Jemima is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress. Dascha is wearing a Stello dress and APM Monaco jewelry. La La is wearing a Naeem Khan dress. Caitlyn and Sophia are both wearing August Getty Atelier.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
