Sat, 08 September 2018 at 9:55 pm

Tiffany Haddish Wins Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys 2018!

Tiffany Haddish Wins Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys 2018!

Tiffany Haddish is an Emmy winner!

It was announced that the 38-year-old actress won Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

However, Tiffany skipped out on attending the show – and instead sat front row at Christian Siriano‘s NYFW Show.

Joining Tiffany at the show included Danielle Brooks, Sarah Hyland, Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Petras, Carmen Electra, Bethany C Meyers, Cynthia Nixon, Coco Rocha, and Judith Light.

Nico Tortorella was spotted strutting his way down the runway in a sheer look.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the show….
Photos: Kevin Tachman, Sara Kerens, Leandro Justen, Getty
