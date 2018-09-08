Tiffany Haddish Wins Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys 2018!
Tiffany Haddish is an Emmy winner!
It was announced that the 38-year-old actress won Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
However, Tiffany skipped out on attending the show – and instead sat front row at Christian Siriano‘s NYFW Show.
Joining Tiffany at the show included Danielle Brooks, Sarah Hyland, Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Petras, Carmen Electra, Bethany C Meyers, Cynthia Nixon, Coco Rocha, and Judith Light.
Nico Tortorella was spotted strutting his way down the runway in a sheer look.
