Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 12:05 pm

Victoria's Secret Angels Stun at Harper's Bazaar Icons Event!

Victoria's Secret Angels Stun at Harper's Bazaar Icons Event!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Adriana Lima look gorgeous on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by their fellow Victoria’s Secret angels Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, and Stella Maxwell.

Winnie Harlow, who just announced that she will be the next angel, also was there!

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture crop top and skirt. Adriana is wearing a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress. Romee is wearing a Balmain dress. Sara is wearing a Maison Alexandrine dress. Elsa is wearing an Alessandra Rich dress. Lais is wearing a David Koma dress. Winnie is wearing an Ester Abner dress and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewelz.
