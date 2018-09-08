Sat, 08 September 2018 at 3:00 pm
Will Nicki Minaj File a Police Report Against Cardi B?
- Sources close to Nicki Minaj reveal if she plans on filing a police report after altercation with Cardi B – TMZ
- This actor matched his hair to his girlfriend’s outfit! – Just Jared Jr
- Noah Centineo did an interview with puppies – Lainey Gossip
- The actress who plays “The Nun” also was this memorable role – TooFab
- Kanye West has reporter kicked out of event - The Hollywood Reporter
