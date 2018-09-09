Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively is continuing to poke fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds!

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor actress and the 41-year-old Deadpool actor have a history of roasting each other on social media, and the days leading up to their sixth anniversary on Sunday (September 9), Blake got in her latest playful jab.

Blake commented on Ryan‘s picture of his Aviation Gin ad featured on a truck on Friday (September 7).

“Who needs a mini van?! I’m driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE,” she playfully mocked his giant photograph.

Back in August, Blake also joked about the real reason she attended his Aviation Gin Employee Orientation Party. See what she said!
