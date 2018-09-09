Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Step Out for Badgley Mischka NYFW Show

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are all smiles as they arrive at the Badgley Mischka NYFW Show on Saturday night (September 8)

The 68-year-old Olympian and the 22-year-old model looked super chic at the fashion show as they were joined at the event by Alec and Hilaria Baldwin along with Carmen Electra.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Earlier that day, Olivia Palermo, Karen Gillan, and Rainey Qualley stepped out for the Self-Portrait show.

15+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out during NYFW….