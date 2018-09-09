'Charmed' Team Explains How Reboot Explores Current Issues

Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock pose for a photo while attending The Paley Center’s PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event for Charmed on Saturday (September 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actresses opened up about the upcoming The CW reboot.

The show’s co-executive producer Jessica O’Toole says that the show will take time to “organically show the women handling current issues, without lecturing the audience. Even before the election, we always wanted to explore that link between strong women and witchcraft.”

Madeleine said the show is tackling these issues “because in this day and age you have to be upfront about which side you’re on,” according to Variety.