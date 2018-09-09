Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 10:17 pm

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates John Legend's Emmy (& EGOT) Win!

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates John Legend's Emmy (& EGOT) Win!

Chrissy Teigen is beaming with pride while posing next to husband John Legend in the press room at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 9) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer took a break from filming episodes of Lip Sync Battle to attend the event and support John, who won the award for Outstanding Variety Special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

John achieved EGOT status alongside fellow producers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

“EGOT GOATS,” Chrissy captioned a photo of the three men holding their awards.

John still has a chance at winning a second Emmy for his performance in the special!
Photos: WENN
