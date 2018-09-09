Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 11:44 am

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney?

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney?

Did Theo James get married to Ruth Kearney? These photos may be telling!

The 33-year-old Divergent star and the 33-year-old actress were seen holding some sort of party at Villa Vistarenni this weekend in Chianti, Italy. Ruth was seen wearing a white dress, with Theo in a suit.

In addition, fans have been chattering that the pair actually got married sometime late last month!

The first photos we have of Theo and Ruth date back to 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple – if they did get married! We’ve reached out to reps for comment.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ruth Kearney, Theo James

